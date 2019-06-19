CYDEC Conference 2019
No room in the inn, animal shelter desperately needed

June 18, 2019
Andrel Harris
A call is going out for an emergency shelter of some sort, to help house an ever-increasing population of animals with nowhere to call home.

Caroline Johnston of local charity One Dog At A Time said when a deadly hurricane struck our neighbours in the Easter Caribbean special provisions were made house their animals. She said local animal rescuers need similar assistance as they face an unprecedented demand for services.

Ms. Johnston said, “We need somewhere, somebody out there must be able to help us with some extra premises so that we can help these puppies and dogs to survive.”

Both the Humane Society and One Dog At A Time said they are stretched beyond capacity.

Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

