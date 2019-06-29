Old Savannah School House opens to the public

It was a history lesson for some and a walk down memory lane for others. This as the Old Savannah School House was reopened to the public for the first time in years.

The School House was first opened on 12 September, 1940.

The one room Old Savannah School House served as one of Cayman’s first government schools. The School House was built on ironwood posts, but sinking the posts turned out to be difficult during construction because of dolomite. Construction workers back then turned to fire to try and soften the dolomite, which was successful.

“One of the reasons why we did this event, is because the old Savannah School House served the community of Savannah for over 41 years and this was the place of education for a lot of the past students that attended the school. Now the community can get to see what it’s like, to be in this one room school house and remind them of the importance of preserving national treasures like this,” said Rhonda Cornwall.

Janice Martinez started at the school one year after it was opened. She said back then Cayman’s humid weather didn’t hamper her studies. “Back in the day, it didn’t bother me too much about the heat because nobody was used to AC, fans or anything else. The only fans anybody had was the one you would take in your hand and fan yourself,” said Ms. Martinez.

Cayman’s population was significantly smaller and classes were 4 to 5 students in total.

