Business News Politics

Port Authority Board chairman Errol Bush retires

June 13, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Port Authority Board chairman Errol Bush retires from his post.
The 80-year-old executive stepped down from the Port board citing personal reasons.
Mr. Bush joined the Authority in 1979.
He moved up the ranks from deputy Port Director of Finance to Port Director. He left that post in 2001.
He returned as chairman of the Port Authority board in 2013 under the Progressives-led administration.
Deputy chairman Arek Joseph will serve as interim Chairman.

Cabinet will appoint a replacement for Mr. Bush as chairman of the Port Authority Board.

Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, commenting on Mr. Bush’s retirement, said, “His service to the Cayman Islands has been invaluable.”

“I thank Mr. Bush for his loyalty to the Port Authority and the people of the Cayman Islands who depend on the Port for employment and the safe delivery of goods to our Islands,” he added.

Read more:

13-6-19 Mr. Bush retires

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Father’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
%d bloggers like this: