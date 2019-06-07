Push for free health care: Saunders says kids should be covered

Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders pitches for free basic health care for Cayman’s children.

Mr. Saunders took his proposal to the LA floor Thursday (6 June) in a Private Members’ motion.

“We have the most revenues ever collected in the history of this country, we have the highest amount of surpluses ever collected in the history of this country and Mr. Speaker, I think it is time for us to return back to our basic fundamental principle of investing in our people,” Mr. Saunders argued as he pushed for government to consider making changes in the upcoming budget for free healthcare for children.

Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said discussions are underway at his ministry on the issue.

The motion passed late Thursday (6 June) afternoon.

