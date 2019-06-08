Environment News Politics

Sargassum woes: National plan in the works

A national task force has been convened to devise a comprehensive plan to deal with Cayman’s Sargassum problem.
Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew said the government has already purchased around $150,000 worth of equipment to deal with Sargassum. It is expected on the island soon.
“The Department of Environment, along with the Department of Environmental Health, as well as, the Parks and Recreation Unit working together as one taskforce and compiling one comprehensive plan. This also, Mr. Speaker, includes taking into mind this is the turtle nesting season and that we have to be careful with that as well,” said Mr. Hew.
The issue was raised in the Legislative Assembly Thursday (6 June) by George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan.
He called for urgent action.
Mr. Hew said the National Community Enhancement (NiCE) programme will be fast-tracked to help with the clean-up.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

