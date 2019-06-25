Seaga laid to rest: Premier, House Speaker pay respects

The Premier and other Cayman leaders pay respects to former Jamaican Prime Minister Edward Seaga.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush joined other regional leaders in Jamaica on Sunday (23 June) as the former parliamentarian was laid to rest.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Mr. Seaga will not be forgotten.

“But what you stood for lives on. It lives on in the institutions you have created and the people you have tutored and mentored,” said Mr. Holness as he addressed mourners at the funeral.

Mr. Seaga’s life and his contribution to his country were celebrated in a state funeral at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston.

He died late last month.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

