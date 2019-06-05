Tomlinson Furniture
Simms confirmed as DEH director

June 4, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Richard Simms is the Department of Environmental Health’s new director.
Government confirmed his appointment Tuesday (4 June).
Mr. Simms was seconded to DEH last summer to act in the post after the departure of former director Roydell Carter.
Mr. Carter left the department last year. He had spent several months on leave following the commissioning of a probe into excessive overtime at the DEH.
Mr. Simms and Mark Bothwell were both seconded to DEH to manage the department after Mr. Carter’s departure.
Mr. Simms’ posting took effect on 1 June.

Read Government’s statement:

MRDEHNewDirectorAppointed

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

