St. Ignatius to build new $5m facility

St. Ignatius Catholic School turns the sod for a new $5 million multi-purpose sports hall. The school announced the new two storey 20,000 square feet sports hall last week Friday (21 June). It will feature a basketball court and nine additional classrooms on the second floor. St Ignatius primary school head James Hickey said the upgrade is necessary to stay up to date for the community.

“To ensure that we can continue developing the curriculum for the 21st-century and to ensure we can continue to provide a safe space for our community, in terms of a hurricane shelter and to ensure that we can continue to grow in our mission of providing high-quality education for all the children in Cayman,” said Mr. Hickey. The project is set to be up and running by late 2020.

