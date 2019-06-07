Culture News

Sunrise Centre readies ‘The Lion King’ for annual concert

June 6, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Sunrise Centre is counting down to its special one-night-only production of Broadway hit musical ‘The Lion King.’

Clients have learned their lines and are putting the finishing touches on the play.

Director Kim Voaden told Cayman 27 amateur dramatics is beneficial for many Sunrise clients.

“Research is showing that taking the perspective of other people and other characters, and saying words that are not necessarily yours, but learning how to act and portray that character is actually quite therapeutic and beneficial for people on the spectrum,” said Ms. Voaden.

The show will be held Thursday 13 June at the Harquail theatre. Curtains go up at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5  and available through the Sunrise Centre main office. Call 949-3330 or  938-3330 for more information.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

