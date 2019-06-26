Taped victim statements shown in rape trial

The prosecution continues to mount its case against a 29-year-old George Town man accused of raping his stepsister multiple times, over the course of a decade.

At the opening day three of the trial, the prosecution played a video recording of an interview with the alleged victim. She describes the frustration of having come forward but seeing no results for several years.

The victim said she first spoke up about being raped to a teacher who then passed the information on to police, sometime in 2014. But it would take the matter several years before it reached the courts.

The court heard the detectives investigating the incident would frequently change without anyone telling the victim, and when she was provided with an update the information was always limited. She said this caused her increased emotional stress, and made her change her mind about going forward with the incident several times.

In the pre-recorded interview she said her stepbrother who was then 14-years-old, first raped her at the age of 5, and threatened he would kill her if she said anything. She said she was raped several times up until the age of 15 and kept silent out of fear of the threats. She also recounted when her step-brother forced her to have sex with three adult men.

The court also heard that when she was 6-years-old her stepbrother forced her to smoke marijuana, and at the age of 11 tried unsuccessfully to get her to use cocaine.

In the interview, she said when she was 15-years-old, she told her father about the 10-year ordeal of being raped multiple times by her stepbrother, and her father replied he knew. But gave her no reason for not attempting to stop it or to report the matter to the police.

