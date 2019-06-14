The verification process to trigger a referendum has started

Day one of the port petition verification process is in the books. Elections supervisor Wesley Howell said his team has made some progress starting to wade through the task before them. “We are looking to hire about 100 folks. Between 75 and hundred folks to complete that process as quickly as we can, and we expect to be in the field in about weeks,” said Mr. Howell. Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) Cayman officially turned in its petition Wednesday (12 June).

“So the first step having received the list yesterday, it’s to analyzed and arrange the signatures into a household and then arrange workers to visit each of those households, that’s the methodical way that we don’t miss any.” In order to do that Mr. Howell said he’s turning his full attention to the petition. So I am formally now with the election office. There is someone acting in my role as chief officer, so I have no dealings with the ministry in regards to day-to-day operations. I’m full time at the Elections Office,” said Mr. Howell.

Mr. Howell confirmed that residents have already been verified and he is encouraging people who sign the petition to walk with identification documents. “They can verify in person, so just bring the voters ID card or another form of official ID, and we’d be happy to assist them with filling out the verification forms here at the Election Office.” Government did not budget any extra funds for this process but Mr. Howell said he’s not waiting for them before he gets started. “I’m not waiting on the funding to start the process, That’s why people are able to verify in person now,” said Mr. Howell. He’s encouraging individuals to come directly to the Elections Office to verify their signature.

