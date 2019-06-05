Trio sells $10,000 worth of illegal lottery tickets, gets $900 fine

Three people are fined a combined total of CI $900, after pleading guilty to selling nearly CI $10,000 worth of illegal lottery tickets.

On Tuesday (4 June) Devon Chambers, Patrick Comrie and Tieshia Davis appeared in the Summary Courts to be sentenced. During said proceedings, the Prosecutor Ms. Stacy-Ann Kelly told the judge the trio was caught by police at an undisclosed place in Goerge Town with receipts books in October 2018.

Under the current law, the maximum financial penalty for selling illegal gambling lottery tickets is CI$4,00. All three were fined $300 each. A fourth man charged with offences of a similar nature was released without a fine.

