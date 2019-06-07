Business Culture News

Triple C takes the Cupcake Wars 2019 crown

June 6, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Triple C school whips the competition at the seventh annual Wendy Quinland cupcake wars contest over the weekend.
They defeated five other teams to take the trophy at the Ritz Carlton.
The aspiring bakers were required to bake and decorate 48 cupcakes in two hours, using the theme “Cayman-Jewels of the sea”.
Defending champions Cayman Brac team Confection Connection got a special mention for the first mobile display in the competition.
The event capped off the Department of Children and Family Services child month activities.

