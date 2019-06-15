Turtle Centre to release turtle for World Sea Turtle day

The Cayman Turtle Centre is celebrating World Sea Turtle Day with a turtle release at Governor’s Beach.

It happens Saturday morning (15 June) at 10 a.m., and the public is welcome to join.

Managing director Tim Adam told Cayman 27 the timing is fortuitous as the Turtle Centre’s species conservation plan for sea turtles has now received Cabinet endorsement.

“We presented it to the Government and the government in turn, through Cabinet, has passed it on to the National Conservation Council to adopt and eventually bring it into force,” said Mr. Adam.

That species conservation plan is on the agenda for next Wednesday’s (19 June) National Conservation Council meeting.

Any species conservation plan would require public consultation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

