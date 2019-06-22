UK Minister Mark Field suspended

United Kingdom Foreign Office Minister Mark Field has been suspended.

British media reports Friday (21 June) said Mr. Field was suspended after a video showed him pushing a female Greenpeace protester against a pillar and grabbing her neck had surfaced.

The UK Guardian said the incident happened while the woman protested at the chancellor’s Mansion House speech Thursday (20 June).

Mr. Field, under whose Ministry responsibility for Overseas Territories like Cayman falls, has since apologised to the protester.

According to a statement from Downing Street, British Prime Minister Theresa May viewed the footage of the incident and decided to suspend the Minister.

A police investigation into the incident has been launched.

Mr. Field reported that he was also attacked at the same event earlier in the evening by protesters.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

