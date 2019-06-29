If you were in the Governor’s Beach area Friday (28 June) morning, you may have seen a lot of activity. That is because the crew from the UK naval ship RFA Mounts Bay came on shore at the beach to run training exercises. It is all in preparation for hurricane season.
UK Navy takes to Governor’s Beach for hurricane training
June 28, 2019
1 Min Read
