Crime News

Wanted man appears in court for attempted murder

June 24, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Wanted man Daniel Wallace Rankine appeared in court on Monday (24 June), charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of an unlicensed firearm and driving without being qualified.

Police suspect the 21-year-old Bodden Town man was behind the gun in a shooting last April off South Church Street where one man was left with gunshot wounds. Mr. Rankine was on the run following the incident. He was arrested last Thursday (20 June) and will return to Grand Court on Friday (28 June).

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
%d bloggers like this: