West Bay stabbing: Three victims stable

The two children and woman involved in Sunday’s (16 June) fatal stabbing are out of medical danger.

Although they remained hospitalised on Tuesday (18 June), police said their conditions have improved, moving from serious to stable.

The trio was wounded during a domestic altercation at a home in the Boatswain area in West Bay.

A West Bay man, who was originally from Jamaica, died in that incident.

His identity is yet to be released by police.

Police said they want to ensure the man’s immediate family is notified before making his name public.

Investigations are continuing.

