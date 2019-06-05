Whistleblowers and the fight against corruption

Cayman is leading the charge regionally when it comes to the legal framework in the fight against corruption. That’s according to the members of the Commonwealth Secretariat, who also caution that there are still challenges on the horizon.

Dr. Roger Koranteng of the Commonwealth Secretariat said, when it comes to whistleblowing legislation, Cayman is miles ahead of the competition.

“Other legislation within the Caribbean and your legislation is quite progressive and that would mean that you have the tools.”

Dr. Koranteng said even with Cayman’s progressive legislation the country still faces similar problems to its Caribbean neighbours.

“Everybody knows everybody, everybody is kinda related to everybody. So the kinda whistleblowers that you are going to have is going to be very limited.”

Speaking at the opening of the regional Anti-Corruption Conference on Monday (3 June) H.E. Governor Martin Roper, said progress was being made in the civil service.

“The civil service now has the ability to utilize a whistleblowers hotline staffed by an overseas office, empowering civil servants to confidentially and safely report suspected fraudulent activity,” he said in his address.

In 2017 Cayman passed the Whistleblowers Law which came into effect in 2018.

