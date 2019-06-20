Woman arrested after assaulting police

A woman remains in custody Wednesday (19 June) on Cayman Brac for assaulting police. The incident happened on Tuesday night (18 June) at a bar on Watering Place Road.

A woman there complained her bag had been stolen, police said they tried to calm her down as she appeared to be intoxicated. Though they found her bag and gave it back to her.

The woman then made threats to kill a man and lunged at him. When officers intervened, she assaulted them. The woman was pepper sprayed and taken into custody.

She is under medical observation. She was arrested for making threats to kill, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assaulting police.

