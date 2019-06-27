Woman who says stepbrother raped her, takes the stand

A woman who accuses her stepbrother of raping her multiple times over a decade takes the witness stand in the Grand Court.

Now in day four of the ongoing judge-alone trial, the majority of the woman’s pre-recorded interviews have already been admitted as evidence.

She claimed her stepbrother first raped her when she was 5 or 6, and several times after until she turned 15.

The prosecution is expected to continue to mount its case throughout this week and will call investigators to testify.

The 29-year-old man facing the rape allegations denies the charges.

A court order which prevents Cayman 27 from identifying the woman, also prevents Cayman 27 from naming the defendant.

