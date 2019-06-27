Crime News

Woman who says stepbrother raped her, takes the stand

June 26, 2019
Andrel Harris
A woman who accuses her stepbrother of raping her multiple times over a decade takes the witness stand in the Grand Court.

Now in day four of the ongoing judge-alone trial, the majority of the woman’s pre-recorded interviews have already been admitted as evidence.

She claimed her stepbrother first raped her when she was 5 or 6, and several times after until she turned 15.

The prosecution is expected to continue to mount its case throughout this week and will call investigators to testify.

The 29-year-old man facing the rape allegations denies the charges.

A court order which prevents Cayman 27 from identifying the woman, also prevents Cayman 27 from naming the defendant.

Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

