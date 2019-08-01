$10,000 reward offered in Kerran Baker’s case, police believe she was murdered

Eight years have passed since Kerran Baker was reported missing in 2011 and on the anniversary of her disappearance on 31 July police have reactivated the investigation.

They are now calling it a murder inquiry.

Crime Stoppers has posted a $10, 000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of Ms. Baker’s killer or killers.

Detective Constable John Southern said, “Taking it forward it (the reward) will help us pursue the offender and take him into custody and hopefully, justice will prevail.”

He is the detective charged with cracking Ms. Baker’s case.

On Wednesday 31 July, 2011 she was reported missing and her friends and family are no closer to knowing what happened to the 25-year-old nurse.

Investigators told Cayman 27 they have been pouring over the old files in Ms. Baker’s case in the last couple of months. Based on what they have found they said they can definitively conclude Ms. Baker was killed in her Arrow Drive, Bodden Town home back in 2011.

“Did anybody on Arrow Drive see anything that may have made them suspicious and concerned about how she left the house,” he said.

This as he appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Something has happened in that house, I would suspect it is someone that Kerran knows, in my opinion, and that is the way I am treating it. It’s somebody who knows her,” said Mr. Southern.

Images of Ms. Baker were found on CCTV footage at the airport location of Foster’s Food Fair supermarket in George Town.

Her car was found abandoned 1 August, 2011 at the cemetery opposite Pedro St. James.

The cold case probe uncovered a photo of a man walking at the cemetery the night Ms. Baker’s car was dumped.

“That man has never been traced. If that person was walking innocently at around 9.30 p.m. on that Saturday night up that road I would like to hear from that person,” he said.

The photo has been sent forensic image enhancement.

Mr. Southern said Ms. Baker’s family are still searching for answers.

“In the last eight years, Kerren’s mom and dad have heard nothing from Kerran. She was a loving daughter and they have kept in contact almost every day,” said Mr. Southern.

He said at this point the family needs closure.

“We do not know if the body is still on the Cayman Islands, or whether it is out to sea we do not know. I think somebody out there will know what happened to her,” he said.

Police said according to the case files fresh blood was found in Ms. Baker’s apartment on 31 July and her groceries that she bought at the supermarket were untouched. No signs of forced entry were found so they believe she knew her killer and that person was allowed into her home.

A suspect was held in this case, but no charges were ever laid.

Ms. Baker’s family has declined interviews.

Police said they are still trying to come to terms.

The facts of Kerran’s disappearance are as follows.

On Sunday 31 July, 2011, 11:25 a.m., the RCIPS received a missing person’s report from a friend of Ms. Kerran Baker, then aged 25, who lived in the Lower Valley area of Bodden Town. Kerran, who was originally from Jamaica, had been living in the Cayman Islands since 2008 and was employed as a Clinical Nurse with Premier Clinical Care.

Kerran, who was affectionately known to her friends and family as “Kerry Berry”, had been answering texts and WhatsApp messages up until 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, 30th July. The last known images of Kerran were located on the CCTV of the airport location of Foster’s Supermarket in George Town; the footage shows Kerran entering the store around 7 p.m. wearing a dark-coloured leggings, a dark-coloured blouse and sandals. (Included here.)

CCTV footage of Kerran entering the airport Fosters the night of her disappearance

Kerran checking out of the Foster’s Supermarket at the airport the night she disappeared

The following day, Sunday, 31 July, her vehicle, a white 1996 Honda Civic, was found opposite Pedro Castle at the perimeter of the cemetery. The vehicle was found after she had been reported missing. A search carried out that day at her apartment on Arrow Drive in Bodden Town yielded forensic evidence causing investigators to believe that a struggle involving Kerran had occurred at that location.

Kerran’s car was found the day she was reported missing across from Pedro Castle.

Lead investigator into the matter Detective Constable John Southern says, “Kerran was clearly a friendly, sociable young woman who had many friends. Her friends are still grieving her, and her parents are still devastated by her loss and seeking justice for their daughter.”

Detectives with the Serious Crime Review Team are asking anyone who may have any information about Kerran’s disappearance, or anything they think could be relevant about the days leading up to her disappearance, to contact Detective Constable John Southern during business hours at 649-4501or by email John.Southern@rcips.ky. Information can always be shared anytime by calling George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or confidentially on this website.

