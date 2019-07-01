$1m worth of ganja seized on boat

A drug bust on the high seas nets $1 million worth of ganja.

Two Jamaican men remain in custody after police seize 1000 lbs of ganja from their boat.

It happened on Wednesday (24 July) but was only made public on Friday (26 July) by police.

The RCIPS said they were alerted to a vessel adrift off the coast of Grand Cayman.

The Joint Marine Unit and the Air Operations Unit located the vessel approximately 50 miles east of the coast.

Officers spotted numerous packages of ganja on board when they pulled alongside the boat.

The men, 59-year-old and 33-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The vessel and its contents were seized.

Investigations are continuing.

