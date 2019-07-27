200 tonnes of Sargassum removed during NiCE programme

More than 200 tonnes of Sargassum has been cleared off Cayman’s shores under the NiCE summer programme.

Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew said 486 Caymanians were employed this summer. He said Sargassum was removed from areas like South Sound, Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town and Frank Sound boat launch ramp.

Although the programme has ended, the minister said work will continue on cleaning-up the consistent seaweed on a smaller scale.

“The Ministry of Commerce Planning Infrastructure (CPI) has decided to extend the NiCE programme for a further two-weeks as part of a pilot programme which will involve a small crew with additional equipment. This approach will assist us to better assess the resources required to manage the problem. The Caribbean region and indeed the Cayman Islands have seen a significant increase in Sargassum influxes, and in light of this situation, there is a need for proactive and collaborative approach as there is no simple solution to the management of this occurrence. He said a small team is currently cleaning-up the sargassum in various areas of the islands,” said Mr. Hew.

Districts Participants:

George Town 186

West Bay 138

Bodden Town 76

North Side 48

East End 38

Age of Participants:

210 participants – age 18 to 35

214 participants- age 36 to 60

62 participants – over age 61

Gender of Participants:

296 males participants

190 females participants

