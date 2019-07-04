Hurley’s Media Sales
News

4th of July sand sculpture comes to life

July 4, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read

There is a new display at The Westin and after 4 long days of sand sculpting, it was unveiled Thursday, (4 July) just in time for the 4th of July celebrations. Westin’s managing director Jim Mauer said the sand sculpture was not only created to be apart of the 4th of July celebrations but as an attraction for tourists.

“It’s mostly American visitors so we want to honor them for their celebration, for their weekend and do this piece of sand art. It’s just sand, it’s not glued, it’s just one sand sculpture which is pretty amazing. When it first goes in, it’s a big pile and I always think when is it going to take shape and what’s it going to look like and soon it just forms into this beautiful true piece of art,” said Mr. Mauer.

“This particular piece is for the 4th of July an American holiday. The Westin likes to do a lot of stuff for their locals and the Americans tourists so this one was for them,” said the professional sand sculpture Josh ‘The Sandman” Clyde. 

The Westin said it plans to create another sand sculpture for the Christmas holidays.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
%d bloggers like this: