4th of July sand sculpture comes to life

There is a new display at The Westin and after 4 long days of sand sculpting, it was unveiled Thursday, (4 July) just in time for the 4th of July celebrations. Westin’s managing director Jim Mauer said the sand sculpture was not only created to be apart of the 4th of July celebrations but as an attraction for tourists.

“It’s mostly American visitors so we want to honor them for their celebration, for their weekend and do this piece of sand art. It’s just sand, it’s not glued, it’s just one sand sculpture which is pretty amazing. When it first goes in, it’s a big pile and I always think when is it going to take shape and what’s it going to look like and soon it just forms into this beautiful true piece of art,” said Mr. Mauer.

“This particular piece is for the 4th of July an American holiday. The Westin likes to do a lot of stuff for their locals and the Americans tourists so this one was for them,” said the professional sand sculpture Josh ‘The Sandman” Clyde.

The Westin said it plans to create another sand sculpture for the Christmas holidays.

