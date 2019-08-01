Baird, Polaris selected for environment tests for port project

Baird Consultants and Polaris are set to move the environmental aspects of the cruise berthing and cargo project forward.

Earlier this week the government released the new design for the near $200 million project.

Verdant Isle Port Partners won the bid and it is set to build the facility in nine phases.

Chief Project Manager at the Major Projects Office Peter Ranger outlined the next steps for the project.

“We submit for a coastal works application for the geo-tech, for the coral relocation and for the geotechnical work. The preferred bidder then has to submit to the Environmental Assessment Board their proposed environmental consultant who is Baird and we then we have to do a scoping update to demonstrate the differences between the Baird 2015 EIA and the counter-proposal and as the Deputy Premier said that is all submitted to the Environmental Assessment Board,” said Mr. Ranger.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said no contract will be executed for the project until 1 October.

