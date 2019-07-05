Hurley’s Media Sales
BVI puts foot down: “Subjugation will not return”

July 4, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
British Virgin Islands leaders say it’s time to send a signal to the United Kingdom that interference in domestic matters will not be welcomed.
It comes after Overseas Territories leaders met at the Kimpton Seafire last week.
They discussed issues they will tackle at their Joint Ministerial Council with the UK later this year. Issues such as the imposition of public beneficial ownership registries.
Speaking at Territory Day celebrations on Monday (1 July) BVI Premier Andrew Fahie put his cards on the table.
“The time has come when we will have to send a clearer signal that there will be no return to subjugation. If we are truly members of a family then we must be treated and respected as such, not as second class citizens, anything else is unacceptable,” said Mr. Fahie.
At the end of their meeting here, Overseas Territories leaders presented a united front on the issue of public beneficial ownership registries.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

