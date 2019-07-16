Hurley’s Media Sales
Business News Politics

Cayman at CPA conference in Trinidad

July 15, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Opposition Leader Hon. Arden McLean tackled the issue of migrants and refugees at the 44th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference on Monday (15 July).
The conference is being held in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

Cayman delegation at the 44th annual conference of the Caribbean Americas and Atlantic region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

Mr. McLean discussed whether there is a need for a collective regional response to addressing the refugee situation.
In addition to Mr. McLean, Cayman’s delegation at the conference includes House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush, Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers and MLAs Chris Saunders and Kenneth Bryan.
Mr. Bryan was selected to present on the topic – Digital disinformation, the challenges to parliaments and democracy.
The conference ends on Friday (19 July).

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
%d bloggers like this: