Cayman Islands weather forecast 12-13 July

SYNOPSIS:

Light to moderate easterly winds and slight to moderate seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a ridge of high pressure system north of the Caribbean Sea. Radar images show isolated over the Cayman area moving west.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Barry.

This storm poses no threat to the Cayman Islands. For further information on this development please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 7:53 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 2:01 a.m. High 7:12 a.m. Low 1:53 p.m. High 8:35 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:56 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Sunday evening.

