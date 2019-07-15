Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Cayman Islands weather forecast 15-16 July

July 15, 2019
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
2 Min Read

SYNOPSIS:                                                                                    

An increase in cloudiness and thundershowers are expected overnight as a tropical wave moves across our area, a gradual decrease in cloudiness and showers are expected from tomorrow morning as the wave moves west over the western Caribbean.  Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

FORECAST

 

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers and some thunder.  Showers may become locally heavy at times. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts in and around heavy showers.  Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the low 90’s °F.  Winds will be east at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet. 

TIDES:

Today: High 9:45 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 3:48 a.m. High 8:57 a.m. Low 3:22 p.m. High 10:14 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 7:05 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:57 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 7:05 p.m. Tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: is for partly cloudy skies with light easterly winds and slight seas through Wednesday evening.  Further east, a tropical wave currently south of Haiti is expected to move south of the Cayman area Tuesday night having little to no influence on our weather.

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Face & Body
%d bloggers like this: