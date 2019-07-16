Cayman Islands weather forecast 16-17 July

SYNOPSIS:

A gradual decrease in cloudiness and showers are expected as a tropical wave moves west over the western Caribbean. Further east, a tropical wave currently south of Haiti is expected to move south of the Cayman area Wednesday night increasing our chances of showers. Radar images show no showers around the Cayman area.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 10:14 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 4:17 a.m. High 9:32 a.m. Low 3:48 p.m. High 10:43 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:05 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:57 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 7:05 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for partly cloudy skies with light easterly winds and slight seas through Thursday afternoon.

