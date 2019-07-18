Cayman Islands weather forecast 17-18 July

SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers along with moderate winds and seas are expected as a tropical wave moves west over the western Caribbean. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman Islands.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early morning showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots during the afternoon becoming east to southeast by afternoon. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 3:48 p.m. High 10:43 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 4:47 a.m. High 10:10 a.m. Low 4:18 p.m. High 11:11 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:05 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:58 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 7:05 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for partly cloudy skies with light easterly winds and slight seas through Friday afternoon.

