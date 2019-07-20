Cayman Islands weather forecast 19-20 July

SYNOPSIS:

Cloudiness and showers associated with the interaction between an upper level low and a tropical wave over the Cayman area is expected today. The Cayman area can expect an decrease in cloudiness and showers from this evening as the wave moves out of our area. The wave will move west of our area this evening. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots.Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tonight: Partly skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 10:51 a.m. Low 4:50 p.m. High 11:40 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 6:00 a.m. High 11:36 a.m. Low 5:28 p.m. High 11:40 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:05 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:58 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Sunday morning.

