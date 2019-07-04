Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Islands weather forecast 3-4 July

July 3, 2019
Angela Sevilla
SYNOPSIS:                              

 Isolated thundershowers along with light and variable winds along with smooth to slight seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a result of a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.

THE FORECAST

 Tonight: Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may be locally heavy at times.  Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be variable 5 knots or less.  Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

 Tomorrow: Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and some thunder in the morning becoming partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers thereafter. Showers may be locally heavy at times. Temperatures will fall to the upper 80’s °F.  Winds will be variable at 5 knots or less. Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

 TIDES:

Today: Low 3:55 p.m. High 10:47 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 5:01 a.m. High 10:20 a.m. Low 4:42 p.m. High 11:30 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:53 a.m. tomorrow. SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: is for improvement in weather conditions from Friday morning.

