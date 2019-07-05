Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Islands weather forecast 4-5 July

July 4, 2019
Angela Sevilla
SYNOPSIS:                              

 Light southeasterly winds along with smooth to slight seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a result of a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.

 

THE FORECAST

 Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.  Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be south  to southeast at 5 knots or less.  Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the low 90’s °F with a heat index of 105 °F.  Winds will be southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today: Low 4:42 p.m. High 11:30 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 5:55 a.m. High 11:22 a.m. Low 5:36 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:53 a.m. tomorrow. SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. Tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Saturday evening.

