Cayman Islands weather forecast 5-6 July

Light southeasterly winds along with slight to moderate seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a result of a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will beeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the low 90’s °F. Winds will beeast to northeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Today: Low 5:36 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 12:17 a.m. Low 6:56 a.m. High 12:32 p.m. Low 6:41 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:53 a.m. tomorrow. SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. Tomorrow

OUTLOOK: is for an increase chance of showers as a tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean.

