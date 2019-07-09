Cayman Islands weather forecast 8-9 July

SYNOPSIS:

Cloudiness and showers associated with an upper level trough northeast of the Cayman will move into our area overnight as the trough slowly retrogresses west. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder, especially over the Sister Islands. Showers may become locally heavy at times. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 5 knots or less. Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times. Temperatures will fall to the upper 80’s °F. Winds will be east at 5 knots or less. Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 9:28 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 3:23 a.m. Low 10:14 a.m. High 5:01 p.m. Low 10:57 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:54 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Wednesday evening as the upper level trough lingers over the northwest Caribbean.

