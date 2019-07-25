Cayman Islands weather forecast

SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers are expected over the northwest Caribbean associated with a weak tropical wave, some of which may spread across the Cayman area this evening as the wave moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of evening showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots at daytime, northeast 10 to 15 knots by night. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 4:29 p.m. Low 10:13 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 3:28 a.m. Low 10:18 a.m. High 5:40 p.m. Low 11:31 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:03 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:00 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 7:03 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: through Friday evening is for similar weather conditions as a second tropical wave is expected to move over the western Caribbean.

