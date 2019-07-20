Cayman joins in Special Olympics “Revolution is inclusion” campaign

Cayman’s Special Olympians and Camana Bay will be joining with cities around the world in a light-up campaign.

The aim is to promote greater inclusion for those with disabilities. Last year Special Olympics kicked off their five-year campaign, “The revolution is inclusion”, to celebrate the organization’s 50th anniversary.

To mark the occasion lights in the Camana Bay Town Centre were lit red and the lights will once again turn red Saturday (20 July) night at 7 p.m. for the global campaign.

More than 225 landmarks across the world will be lit up red for inclusion.

