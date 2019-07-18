Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman named most expensive place in the world

July 17, 2019
Andrel Harris
Eagle-eyed shoppers like Jamal Prendergast are always on the hunt for a bargain.

For them finding the right deal can make the difference between whether they are able to make ends meet at the end of each month or not.

“The cost of living has increased, but the salaries and stuff haven’t matched that,” said Mr. Prendergast.

Recently Cayman was named as the most expensive place to live in the world. Expatistan and Numbeo, both crowdsourcing websites, published those lists.

The lists continue to make the rounds online, and locally it is fueling mixed feelings about Cayman’s cost of living.

In June Finance Minister the Honourable Roy McTaggart confirmed that the Consumer Price Index has increased.

Minister McTaggart said then, “Consumer prices are up by 4.5 percent compared to the same period in 2018.”

Following the publication of the list Cayman 27 crews took to the streets to hear the people’s opinions on whether Cayman is truly the most expensive place to live.

Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

