Cayman named most expensive place in the world

Eagle-eyed shoppers like Jamal Prendergast are always on the hunt for a bargain.

For them finding the right deal can make the difference between whether they are able to make ends meet at the end of each month or not.

“The cost of living has increased, but the salaries and stuff haven’t matched that,” said Mr. Prendergast.

Recently Cayman was named as the most expensive place to live in the world. Expatistan and Numbeo, both crowdsourcing websites, published those lists.

The lists continue to make the rounds online, and locally it is fueling mixed feelings about Cayman’s cost of living.

In June Finance Minister the Honourable Roy McTaggart confirmed that the Consumer Price Index has increased.

Minister McTaggart said then, “Consumer prices are up by 4.5 percent compared to the same period in 2018.”

Following the publication of the list Cayman 27 crews took to the streets to hear the people’s opinions on whether Cayman is truly the most expensive place to live.

