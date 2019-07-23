Cayman, NCA continue gold smuggling investigation

Investigations continue into the seizure of 104 kilos of gold that touched Cayman shores before heading to Heathrow.

The gold is worth an estimated £4 million and is said to be connected to a suspected South American drug cartel.

The shipment was confiscated by UK border officers last month.

Since then Cayman authorities have been working with UK National Crime Agency officials to break the international smuggling ring.

The gold was being transported from Cayman to Switzerland.

It was shipped to Cayman on a private jet from Venezuela.

Four foreigners, including two Venezuelan pilots, are before the local courts on charges related to this probe.

