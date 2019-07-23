Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Cayman, NCA continue gold smuggling investigation

July 22, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Investigations continue into the seizure of 104 kilos of gold that touched Cayman shores before heading to Heathrow.
The gold is worth an estimated £4 million and is said to be connected to a suspected South American drug cartel.
The shipment was confiscated by UK border officers last month.
Since then Cayman authorities have been working with UK National Crime Agency officials to break the international smuggling ring.
The gold was being transported from Cayman to Switzerland.
It was shipped to Cayman on a private jet from Venezuela.
Four foreigners, including two Venezuelan pilots, are before the local courts on charges related to this probe.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: