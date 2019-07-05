Cayman’s new interim Fire Chief confirmed

Cayman has a new interim Fire Chief.

He is Paul Walker, the former head of the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.

The Home Affairs Ministry told Cayman 27 Mr. Walker will take over from acting Fire Chief Brevon Elliott by the middle of the fourth quarter.

Mr. Elliott will return to his post as deputy fire chief for aviation.

According to the Ministry, Mr. Walker has 30 years of experience.

His contract will be for one year.

The Ministry said this will allow the current deputy fire chiefs to be upskilled to take over the reins.

The Fire Chief’s post was left vacant after the departure of former chief David Hails.

Mr. Hails contract was not renewed by the government earlier this year.

Read the full Ministry statement:

