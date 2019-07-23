CDG buys stake in Caybrew

Cayman Distributors Group (CDG) buys a stake in the Cayman Islands Brewery.

The Dart-owned company confirmed the investment, however, it did not share how much of a stake was purchased.

In a statement on the new partnership, CDG CEO Matthew Bishop said the aim is to build on the success of the brewery and help the business to grow even further.

“We see a huge amount of potential in this company and we look forward to being a part of its future,” he added in a statement announcing the new partnership.

The brewery recently invested $1 million in an upgrade and expansion at its current facilities.

CIB Founder and Chairman of the CIB Board of Directors Stephen Webster said, “Over the last decade we have built a truly special business and we hope this will take the company into the next phase of its growth. We are confident there is a very bright future for the brewery.”

Read more: CIB CDG media statement

