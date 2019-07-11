Change in rainfall patterns to come

The recent summer showers have been a welcomed relief from the constant heat.

In fact, during May and June Cayman recorded 12 inches of rainfall, and while that might sound like a lot it is still some 6 inches below the 30-year average.

National Weather Service’s Meteorologist Alvan Porter keeps a keen eye on Cayman’s skies.

He said 42% of that occurred in the month of May fell in one day, and the one for June 70% of the rainfall occurred in one day and that happened in the afternoon.

Gareth Scott, a trainee with the National Weather Service, was on duty on 25 June during an afternoon with a strong downpour.

He walked Cayman 27 through the rainfall collection and measuring process.

“This measures all the rainfall and we pour in the excess water back into here. [We] measured the rest and that came out to 4 inches so we had to pour more and that came to about 6 inches so it was 4.6 inches overall.”

But despite all the downpours, Mr. Porter said Cayman’s rainfall levels aren’t high enough.

“The rainfall for May and June was about half an inch above normal but overall cumulative levels for the past year it about 6 inches below what we normally get,” said Mr. Porter.

Mr. Porter told Cayman 27 the strong downpour that occurred between May and June in the relatively short space of time is likely to become the norm going forward.

He said, “Our records indicate that we can expect more intense fall event going forward, interrupted by longer dry spells.”

Mr. Porter said the temperature readings indicate that Cayman has been experiencing hotter days and warmer nights.

