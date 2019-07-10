Changes made to new road network, Morrisons still concerned

New changes along Printers Way have kicked in, it comes as the National Roads Authority (NRA) and the Infrastructure Ministry move to address concerns raised by an elderly couple in George Town. Keith and Ida Morrison can breathe a sigh of relief. “It’s a bit safer. The white line is as far as we could’ve gone before, now they blocked it off,” said Mr. Keith Morrison.

The roadway near their George Town home is now a one way. The couple had raised safety concerns after the main road directly in front of their home was opened bringing traffic near their front door. “Some crazy drunkard might come round there,” said Mr. Morrison.

Even with the new road signs he is concerned for his safety as motorists are still entering the street from the roundabout near his home.

“They can read, they see the signs, it says road closed, no entrance, all sorts of signs, signs on the ground and it doesn’t mean anything it doesn’t mean one thing. The only way they will listen is when police start giving them tickets,” said Mr. Morrison.

A green Honda SUV was caught turning into the one-way junction while another car was coming up. It nearly lead to a head-on collision. It is an occurrence Mr. Morrison said happens frequently. “They do it every day, several times a day. It’s only the fear of a car crash, not necessarily them coming inside the room, but what might happen is, I might be sleeping and a sudden impact gives me a heart attack or something,” said Mr. Morrison.

The NRA is doing more modifications in the area. Meanwhile Government is continuing its negotiations with the Morrisons to have them relocated from the area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

