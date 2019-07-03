CIAA clears the air: Refutes claims of a/c issues, delays at ORIA

The Cayman Islands Airport Authority rubbishes reports of air conditioning failures and passengers fainting at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

Photos of overcrowding on Saturday (29 June) have been making the rounds on social media.

The CIAA confirmed the overcrowding but said it was caused by six flights being delayed that day.

The cause of the delays ranged from weather and/or maintenance issues.

Read the full CIAA statement below:

“We had 6 delayed flights due to weather and/or maintenance issues. Guests were therefore delayed departing Grand Cayman, which caused an overcrowding in the departures hall between 12 p.m.-3 p.m. when otherwise the majority of passengers would have already departed the terminal. We had 2,644 passengers in the terminal during this peak time. However, when compared to the past two Saturdays, this number is only slighter higher than the average so no major difference on the number of passengers. Additionally, we received no reports of AC failure or persons fainting/passing out, as falsely stated on social media.

