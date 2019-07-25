CITA Stingray Awards 2019: Attlee Bodden honoured

Businessman Attlee Bodden takes home the Stingray tourism lifetime achievement award.

He was among the honourees at the 16th annual Cayman Islands Tourism Association’s Stingray Awards Tuesday (23 July) night at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick said it takes a lot of effort to produce the tourism product that is the Cayman Islands, from the marketing to meeting and greeting of visitors.

“All these things have to be executed perfectly for us to deliver this magnificent show, this magnificent experience. But no matter what role we play, we are all here ready to serve, ready to share,” said Ms. Leacock-Broderick.

This year’s award saw a record 85 nominees.

