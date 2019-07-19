CNCF hosts CARIFESTA showcase to raise funds for T&T trip

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation is aiming to raise funds to send their biggest contingent to Trinidad and Tobago for CARIFESTA 2019.

Those at the Foundation said it will cost about $150,000 to send the contingent, which includes over 50 artists, artisans, and creatives for the event.

Government will provide $100,000 to support the effort, but CNCF Managing Director, Marcia Muttoo, said the contingent will be holding a fundraiser showcase of what they are bringing to CARIFESTA to raise the rest of the funds.

“We’re hoping through this fundraiser, that we’ll be able to raise at least a 10 percent of the overall costs of the event,” she said.

The CARIFESTA showcase is set to take place over the next two weekends at the Harquail Theatre.

CARIFESTA will be held from 16 August to the 25th.

CARIFESTA will be held from 16 August to the 25th.

