Collins to lead Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association

Results of election of CILPA Council 2019

Elected “A” Members: Name Number of votes Richard Barton 279 David Ritch 270 Elected “B” Members: Name Number of votes Erik Bodden 261 David Collins 261 Wanda Ebanks 259 Cline Glidden 239 Alasdair Robertson 238

The Elections Committee of the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA) is pleased to announce that, following the CILPA Council elections held on 8 July 2019 at its First Annual General Meeting, the Council of CILPA will comprise:

In accordance with the Articles of Association each elected member will hold office for a two year term.

There were a total of 376 valid ballot papers received, a return rate of approximately 70%.

Congratulations to those elected and thank you to all candidates for their commitment to CILPA and willingness to participate in the election.

The Council are also pleased to announce that in accordance with the Articles of Association, the Council earlier today elected the following as Officers of Council:

President: David Collins

Secretary: Wanda Ebanks

Treasurer: Erik Bodden

David Collins, new elected President commented “The very high turnout for the first AGM and the contested election that was held bodes well for the future of the legal profession. I and my fellow council members understand that the hard work begins now and look forward to engaging and co-opting our fellow members to help drive forward CILPA on behalf of the profession. I would also like to thank the Elections Committee led by John Meghoo, the interim Secretary, Huw Moses and their team of articled clerks and students for managing the election process so well. Finally I would also like to thank the members of the interim council, in particular Neil Timms, James Bagnall and Huw Moses, for all their hard work in guiding the association from its inception 8 months ago to today”

CILPA Elections Committee

10 July 2019