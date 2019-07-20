Convict Sheldon Brown released

A man convicted of attempted murder has been freed from prison on humanitarian grounds.

In a statement on Friday (19 July), the Governor’s Office confirmed the early, immediate release of Sheldon Brown from Northward.

It said Mr. Roper authorised the release under Section 39 (1)(d) of the Constitution.

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper authorised the release since Brown was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, according to the statement.

That, in addition to the short period remaining on his sentence. He was due to complete his sentence and be released unconditionally in mid-October.

Brown was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the attempted murder of James Fernando Martin at the Cayman Islander in August 2004.

The statement added the decision to remit the remainder of Brown’s sentence was taken in consultation with the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy.

