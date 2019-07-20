Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Convict Sheldon Brown released

July 19, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A man convicted of attempted murder has been freed from prison on humanitarian grounds.
In a statement on Friday (19 July), the Governor’s Office confirmed the early, immediate release of Sheldon Brown from Northward.

It said Mr. Roper authorised the release under Section 39 (1)(d) of the Constitution.

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper authorised the release since Brown was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, according to the statement.
That, in addition to the short period remaining on his sentence. He was due to complete his sentence and be released unconditionally in mid-October.
Brown was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the attempted murder of James Fernando Martin at the Cayman Islander in August 2004.
The statement added the decision to remit the remainder of Brown’s sentence was taken in consultation with the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
%d bloggers like this: